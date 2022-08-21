M-Braves Split Doubleheader to Win Series against Blue Wahoos

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (52-61, 23-22) split a doubleheader with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (57-51, 23-22) to win the series on Sunday at Trustmark Park.

After getting postponed on back-to-back nights, the rain avoided the ballpark long enough to get in two games. The M-Braves took the series three games to two.

Game One

The Blue Wahoos took the first game 7-3 in eight innings.

In his Trustmark Park debut, RHP Roddery Muñoz went 4 2/3 innings without a hit. He finished with 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

RHP AJ Ladwig went seven innings for Pensacola, giving up just one run. However, the run came at a critical moment in the game.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Riley Delgado punched a base hit through the right side to the tie the game at 1-1 and end it to extra innings.

In the eighth, the Blue Wahoos put up six runs, including a grand slam from Norel Gonzalez to lead 7-1. The M-Braves scored two runs in the final frame off a sacrifice fly from Justyn-Henry Malloy and an RBI single from Andrew Moritz to make it 7-3. Jordan Cowan struck out to end the game.

Game Two

The M-Braves won the second game 4-3.

In his first start and appearance for the M-Braves this season, RHP Nolan Kingham tossed six innings of one-run ball, earning the win. He allowed just four hits. Kingham was transferred from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Drew Lugbauer cranked a 452-foot homer over the batter's eye to start the M-Braves in front 2-0 in the first inning. Lugbauer leads the Southern League with 24 home runs.

In the second, Jalen Miller roped a two-run, two-out single into left field to make it 4-0.

RHP Justin Yeager held on for his fourth save, allowing two runs in the seventh but striking out the final batter to secure the 4-3 win.

The M-Braves start a six-game road series on Tuesday against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox) at Regions Field. The club will return home for a six-game home series on Tuesday, August 30.

