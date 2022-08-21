Sunday, August 21 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 2:05 PM Doubleheader: Trustmark Park

Sunday, August 21, 2022, | 2:05 PM CT Doubleheader | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (51-60, 22-20, 2nd SL South, -4.5) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (56-50, 21-21, T-3rd SL South, -5.5)

Starting Pitchers

Game 1: RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-0, 63.00) vs. RHP AJ Ladwig (6-3, 4.43)

Game 2: RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Jefry Yan (1-3, 4.06)

Game #112/113 | 2nd Half #43/44 | Home Game #56/57

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at the M-Braves box office.

2022 Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2022 M-Braves Team Photo, presented By Tutor Family Dentistry (Pearl) & Albert W Tutor Orthodontics (Brandon)!

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The two clubs are slated for their second doubleheader of the series on Satur- day. This will be the final meeting between these two clubs in the regular season.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Sunday is slated to be the fifth doubleheader of the season and the third against Pensacola. The M-Braves have split three of four doubleheaders and both against the Blue Wahoos, including a split on Wednesday. The second game of Saturday's doubleheader was canceled, and will not be made up.

ABOUT THE OTHER NIGHT: The M-Braves offense struck early and RHP Alan Rangel dominated in an 8-1 win over the Blue Wahoos. The M-Braves scored seven runs in the first two innings, scoring four in the first and three in the second. RHP Alan Rangel tossed six one-run innings with six strikeouts. Cad

LAST TIME AGAINST THE BLUE WAHOOS: The M-Braves dropped four of six at Blue Wahoos Stadium from 7/26-31. Pensacola overcame a 5-0 deficit and a 4-1 deficit in the series' first two games. The M-Braves collected 14 hits in an 8-5 win in game three. Darius Vines tossed six innings of one-run ball, and Vaughn Grissom went 4-for-5 in a 3-2 win in game four before Pensacola took the final two games of the series.

- OF Justin Dean had a big series, hitting .304 with a homer, two doubles and seven RBI. Dean made several great defensive players, including a tremendous catch in right center.

GRISSOM TO THE SHOW: SS Vaughn Grissom had his contract selected by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday morning after 22 games and 91 at-bats for Mississippi. Grissom is hitting .406 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, three walks, 11 runs, and two stolen bases in his first nine MLB games. Grissom became the youngest player in AL/NL history to homer and swipe a bag in his debut Grissom became the second M-Braves player to be promoted straight to the majors this season, joining Michael Harris II, who was promoted to Atlanta on May 28. The 21-year-old becomes the 23rd player promoted straight to Atlanta, from Mississippi since 2005. Harris II is the youngest player in the majors, and Grissom is the third-youngest currently.

TARNOK TRENDING ALL THE WAY TO ATLANTA: RHP Freddy Tarnok made his MLB debut on Wednesday, August 17, recording a strikeout and no runs in 0.2 innings. In 15 starts for the M-Braves, Tarnok posted a 4.31 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. In Triple-A, he has a 2.03 ERA in five starts over 26.2 innings. Atlanta optioned Tarnok back to Gwinnett on Thursday, August 18.

M-BRAVES TO MLB IN 2022: C Shea Langeliers (8/16), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8/16), INF Vaughn Grissom (8/10), INF Joey Meneses (WSH, 8/2), RHP William Woods (ATL, 4/27), RHP Bryce Elder (4/12), OF Michael Harris II (5/28 from MIS), and LHP Joey Wentz (DET, 5/11) as former M-Braves to make their MLB debut this season. In total, 160 have made their debuts, and 23 have been promoted directly from Mississippi since 2005.

BIG BAD BUNNELL: Cade Bunnell is currently in his third stint with the M-Braves this season. In 18 games for Mississippi, he is batting .349 with three home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI and 15 walks. Bunnell was a 40th-round pick in 2019 by Atlanta.

CALL HIM MR. MALLOY: Since his promotion on July 12, Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .284 with three home runs and 18 RBI in 29 games. He shot up the most recent prospect rankings, jumping up 14 spots to No. 13.

VALDÉS JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Catcher Javier Valdés became the first Mississippi Braves player to homer in his first two Double-A games on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was the first M-Brave to homer in his debut since Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw at the Double-A level on May 10, 2017 vs. Mobile. Valdés is batting .292 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, four walks, and five runs in his first six M-Braves' games. - Valdes was batting .263 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 54 games with High-A Rome. He split time with Augusta and Rome in 2021. Atlanta drafted Valdes in the 21st round from Florida International University in 2019.

THE SLUGBAUER MAKING MISSISSIPPI HISTORY: 1B Drew Lugbauer set a club record with seven RBI on Saturday, July 2, at Biloxi. Lubgauer has hit a club-record 41 career M-Braves home runs over two seasons. He hit 18 home runs in 2021 and leads the league with 23 in 2022. - Lugbauer hit a walk-off three-run homer on Friday, July 8 vs. PNS and a walk-off single on Friday, June 3 vs MTG. He is in the league's top 10 in...home runs (23, 1st), RBI (63, T-4th), SLG (.459, 10th), XBH (45, 2nd), walks (62, 3rd), and total bases (175, 4th).

YOSEMITE SAM: INF/OF Cody Milligan is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak. Over the streak, he is hitting .459 with 17 hits, four doubles, four walks and two RBI. Milligan has been splitting time between second base and center field.

TAKE 'EM TO THE DELI: INF Riley Delgado keeps on hitting, ranking fifth in the Southern League with a .275 batting average. He had an eight-game hit streak from 7/23-8/4 and an 11-game hit streak from 5/13-25.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller is at his best in clutch situations. With runners in scoring position, he is batting .333 with two home runs and 26 RBI. He has seven homers and 32 RBI this season.

RETURN OF THE KING: RHP Nolan Kingham returns to Mississippi after a dominant stint with the club in 2021. In 12 appearances, 10 starts, he went 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 65 innings. In 2021, he was promoted to Gwinnett on June 29, making seven starts in Triple-A from June 29-August 15. Kingham has a 4-3 record with a 4.21 ERA in 26 appearances, 13 of those starts, over 66.1 innings this season for Gwinnett.

APRIL SHOWERS, MAY FLOWERS, JUNE THUNDERSTORMS, JULY SUNSHINE, AUGUST HUMIDITY: After going 7-13 in April, the M-Braves turned it around with a league-best 16-10 record in May. In June, the club was 7-19, tying their club record for losses in June. The M-Braves went 16-8 in July. The 16 wins were 2nd in AA and T-5th in MiLB and included a six-game sweep of Rocket City (the first six-game sweep in club history). The M-Braves are off to a 5-10 in August, continuing the remarkable trend.

