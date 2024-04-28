Montgomery Drops Series Finale to M-Braves, 3-2
April 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (11-10) settled for a series split in a 3-2 loss to the Mississippi Braves (7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.
Logan Workman tossed four innings of one-run ball in his fifth start of the season. The right-hander allowed four hits and no walks with two strikeouts. He has a 3.52 ERA through 23 innings.
After falling behind 1-0, Bob Seymour gave the Biscuits a 2-1 lead with his second homer of the series. He sent the two-run shot to right field in the third inning.
In the seventh, the M-Braves scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead. The Biscuits failed to score after the third. Montgomery got a runner over to third base in the eighth but failed to bring them in.
Heriberto Hernandez walked to extend his league-leading on-base streak to 18 games. Carson Williams went 3-for-3 with three singles.
The second leg of the homestand starts on Tuesday with a six-game home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A Affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) at Riverwalk Stadium.
