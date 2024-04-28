Misiorowski Shines with Six Strikeouts, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos in 10

PENSACOLA, FL - In a game dominated by pitching, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (11-10) scored on an RBI fielder's choice in the 10 th inning, bringing home the winning run in a 3-2 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (11-10) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday evening.

Shuckers starter Jacob Misiorowski started the day with two strikeouts in the first inning and retired each of the first four batters before Jacob Berry reached on a walk in the second. Two wild pitches and a groundout brought him home, giving Pensacola a 1-0 lead. Despite the run, Misiorowski dominated the rest of his outing. His fastball touched 99 MPH on multiple occasions, and he struck out six over 3.2 no-hit innings. Over two starts in the series against Pensacola, Misiorowski allowed one hit and one run over eight innings. He also walked two and struck out 13. Eight of his 13 strikeouts in the series came on the fastball.

Biloxi tied the game in the third with an RBI triple from Ethan Murray, Biloxi's league-leading eighth triple of the season. They then took the lead in the fifth when Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove a 371-foot home run to right-center. The blast, off Martinez Jr.'s bat at 108 MPH, gave Biloxi a 2-1 lead.

The Shuckers pitching continued to find success in the middle innings and did not allow a hit before a two-out double from Cody Morissette in the fifth. Pensacola tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single from Dalvy Rosario. Out of the bullpen, Adam Seminaris went 3.2 innings with five strikeouts, stretching his scoreless streak to 13 innings prior to Rosario's RBI single.

After Blue Wahoo's closer Austin Roberts stranded the go-ahead run in the top of the 10 th inning, a single and intentional walk loaded the bases for Pensacola in the bottom half. After a flyout to short left, Harrison Spahn rolled a groundball to short and Jacob Berry scampered home from third ahead of the throw, giving Pensacola their second walk-off win of the series. Roberts (1-0) earned the win while Nick Merkel (2-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

At the plate for the Shuckers, Justin Dirden recorded his first multi-hit performance of the series with two singles and Ernesto Martinez Jr. used a single and a home run for a multi-hit performance. Ethan Murray also reached base three times with a triple, double and walk. Mike Boeve recorded a hit in five of the six games, ending his series with a 10-for-24 week (.417 average) with three doubles, three triples and three walks.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers will open a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies, the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate. First pitch from Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

