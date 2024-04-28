M-Braves Close Road Trip with Win, Split Series with Montgomery

April 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Keshawn Ogans of the Mississippi Braves

(Mississippi Braves) Keshawn Ogans of the Mississippi Braves(Mississippi Braves)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves closed out their 12-game road trip in Alabama on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. Keshawn Ogans was 3-for-4 with a double, run, and stolen base, and Cody Milligan finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and game-winning RBI in the seventh inning.

The win on Sunday earned Mississippi (7-14) a split of the six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium. The M-Braves scored 32 runs over the six games and had double-digit hits again on Sunday with ten.

After spoiling a leadoff triple in the top of the first inning by Milligan, the M-Braves got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Tyler Tolve got hit by a Logan Workman pitch to start the frame. Cal Conley singled with one out to move Tolve to third, and then Bryson Horne reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Tolve to score. Horne recorded his third multi-hit game in his last four by going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Biscuits (11-10) answered back and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run home run by Bob Seymour off of Braves starting pitcher Ian Meijia. The M-Braves right-hander was making his second start of the series and team-leading fifth start. He ended his outing by giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings. After his first five starts, he has a 3.13 ERA.

The Mississippi bullpen was lights out again on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Halligan (W, 1-0) struck out four over 1.2 innings to get the win, and Parker Dunshee and Jake McSteen logged scoreless frames to earn holds.

In the seventh inning, the M-Braves re-took the lead against Montgomery reliever Antonio Menendez (L, 0-3). Ogans opened the frame with a single and moved to second on a Conley sacrifice bunt. Ogans swiped third base, his third in the last two games to get to the doorstep. Horne delivered an RBI single to right that scored Ogans to tie the game. With one out, Milligan laced a double to the gap in left-center field, just out of the reach of Biscuits centerfielder Nick Schnell, to score Horne and give the Braves a 3-2 lead.

Domingo Gonzalez (S, 1) was called up to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth, and the veteran right-hander logged a 1-2-3 inning to earn his first save of the year.

On Tuesday, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with LHP Luis De Avila (0-3, 5.82) starting for Mississippi against LHP Jonathan Bermudez (1-1, 1.69) for Pensacola. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Tuesday is Dog Day at Trustmark Park. Well-behaved, socialized dogs can enjoy the game with their owners on the grass berm or in the seating bowl. We will also offer $2 hot dogs! For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.