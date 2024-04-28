Former Trash Pandas Pitcher Zac Kristofak Called up to Angels

MADISON, Alabama - The Los Angeles have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher, Zac Kristofak, who was a member of the Trash Pandas during the 2023 season.

He will become the 28th former Rocket City player to make his MLB debut (27th for the Angels) and first in 2024 after Kelvin Caceres, Kyren Paris, Nolan Schanuel, Jordyn Adams, Trey Cabbage, José Soriano, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman, Zach Neto, Kolton Ingram, and Victor Mederos did so last year.

Kristofak began the 2023 campaign in the Rocket City bullpen, logging 17 innings in relief to the tune of a 2.12 earned run average. He subsequently earned a spot in the rotation, starting six games in May and June before an injury ended his season.

He was assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees to start 2024, appearing 18.2 innings over six games with a 3.38 earned run average in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

The Atlanta native was a 14th round draft pick out of the University of Georgia in 2019. He began his professional career in rookie level Orem, before spending two seasons at High-A Tri-City.

