Montgomery Completes Eight-Run Comeback in 12-8 Win Over Pensacola

August 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Xavier Isaac at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

PENSACOLA, FL - Down 8-0 after three innings, the Montgomery Biscuits (63-47, 23-18) fought back into the game and exploded for seven runs in the ninth to complete their largest comeback win of the season, 12-8, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-48, 22-18) on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The offense started to chip away in the fourth inning. Tanner Murray doubled to right field to bring in a run. Then, Matthew Etzel smashed a two-run homer to right field to make it 8-3. Etzel has three home runs in the first two games of the series.

Montgomery's bullpen kept them in the game. Jonny Cuevas was the first out of the bullpen and pitched three scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

Dominic Keegan and Brayden Taylor hit back-to-back homers in the sixth to pull within three runs at 8-5. Taylor has homered in back-to-back games after his first Double-A home run last night.

Evan Reifert and Nick Dahle each pitched a scoreless frame to keep the score at 8-5.

In the ninth, the Biscuits pounced on mistakes to take the lead. A pair of hits and two hit batters brought in the first run of the inning. Dru Baker then scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. Xavier Isaac put Montgomery in front for the first time with a two-run double to left center field to make it 9-8. Murray added a two-run double of his own, and Montgomery led 12-8 heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Paul Gervase retired three straight to close the door in the bottom of the ninth.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while Evan Fitterer is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

