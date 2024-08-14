Shuckers, M-Braves Postponed Due to Rain on Wednesday

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves were postponed on Wednesday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 14 at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and both games will be seven innings. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

At the ballpark tomorrow, fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

