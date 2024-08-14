M-Braves and Shuckers Postponed by Rain on Wednesday Night in Biloxi

August 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







BILOXI, MS - Wednesday night's scheduled game between the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers at Keesler Federal Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader starting at 5:35 pm.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, with the second contest and game three of the six-game series starting 30 minutes after game one.

Thursday's twin bill coverage will begin at 5:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining. The club returns for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on August 20-25. The homestand features a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey Giveaway on Friday, August 23, and Alzheimer's Awareness Night, plus a Jersey Auction and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, August 24. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

