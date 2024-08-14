Lowder Throws First Complete Game, Lookouts Split Doubleheader

Lookouts starting pitcher Rhett Lowder threw his first career complete game in game one of tonight's doubleheader. Chattanooga walked off Rocket City in game one, 2-1, and then fell in game two, 5-4.

Lowder was lights out for Chattanooga throwing four no-hit innings before giving up his first hit and first run in the fifth inning. The Reds highly touted prospect finished with a career-high seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Down one run the Lookouts tied the game on back-to-back doubles by Austin Hendrick and Mat Nelson. Tied heading into the bottom of the seventh, Bubba Thompson singled, stole second, and scored on a Francisco Urbaez walk-off single.

In game two the Lookouts were the away team, as the teams were making up a postponed game from July 28 in Rocket City. Chattanooga built up a 4-1 lead on a couple of Trash Pandas miscues including two errors. Starting pitcher Sam Benschoter held Rocket City to just one run over five innings with six strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth. In the final frame they loaded the bases and scored the winning run on a Gustave Campero single down the line.

Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

