Montgomery Biscuits Announce Two New Community Platforms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits have unveiled two new community-driven partnerships for the 2022 season, the Whataburger Biscuits for a Teacher, and Guardian Community Corner.

The Whataburger Biscuits for a Teacher program will allow Biscuits fans to nominate teachers who are making a significant impact in their local community. Nominated teachers will be eligible for a variety of recognitions in and away from the ballpark including ceremonial first pitch opportunities as well as a special Big Mo delivery of Whataburger Biscuits to their classroom.

"At Whataburger, we love our Biscuits," said Whataburger Operating Partner David Ramirez. "Our brand has a long tradition of supporting education. Partnering with the Biscuits is a fun and tasty way to celebrate our local teachers who touch our student's and the Montgomery community's lives every day."

The Biscuits have also teamed up with Guardian Credit Union to announce the Guardian Community Corner platform focused on non-profit organizations in the River Region. Through the Guardian Community Corner, organizations can apply to receive a complimentary marketing display during a Biscuits home game as well four tickets in the Guardian Community Row located behind home plate. Guardian Credit Union will also be the presenting partner of Biscuits home runs. We each home run hit by a Biscuits player this season Guardian will make a donation to the Community Corner organization that is present on that night.

"Guardian is excited to partner with the Biscuits on the Guardian Community Corner," said Rachel Stewart, VP of Marketing for Guardian Credit Union. "The connections that we make in the community are just as important as the connections we make in our branches. We look forward to deepening the existing partnerships we have throughout the community, as well as building new ones, all while supporting and enjoying America's favorite pastime."

"We are thrilled to partner with organizations such as Whataburger and Guardian Credit Union that share similar values as the Biscuits," said Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy. "We strive to be fun and impactful in everything that we do at the ballpark, and each of these new platforms align with those goals."

The Whataburger Biscuits for a Teacher and Guardian Community Corner platforms and nomination information can be found at BiscuitsBaseball.com.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, May 17, for a six-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets and more information on the Biscuits visit BiscuitsBaseball.com.

