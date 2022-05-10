Miller Records Four Hits, M-Braves Overcome Two-Run Deficit in 4-3 Win over Lookouts

PEARL, MS - Jalen Miller went 4-for-4 with two doubles, Luke Waddell added two RBI and the Mississippi Braves overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 at AT&T Field on Tuesday night.

Miller finished with the first four-hit game of his career. Miller started his professional career in 2015 with the San Francisco Giants organization.

Waddell's two RBI gives him 16 RBI in the last 15 games. Atlanta's 2021 fifth round pick went 2-for-4 with a walk to extend his hit streak to eight games. Waddell is hitting .304 with two home runs and 20 RBI.

Waddell put the M-Braves on the board first with a single through the gap at shortstop to score Miller to make it 1-0 in the top of the third. Miller led off the inning with a double.

Chattanooga homered twice in the third, putting up three runs to make it 3-1 Lookouts.

In the fifth, Justin Dean smacked an RBI double into left center to score Michael Harris II from first base. Waddell followed that up with a double of his own to bring in Dean and tie the game at 3-3.

Harris II's base hit extended his on-base streak to 28 games and his hitting streak to 15 games. Atlanta's top prospect is hitting .314 with four home runs and 20 RBI.

Dean went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Atlanta transferred Dean from Gwinnett on Tuesday, May 3. The outfielder has four RBI in five games for Mississippi.

RHP Tanner Gordon put together a much better outing in his second career Double-A start. Gordon pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs off five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Atlanta promoted Gordon from High-A Rome on Tuesday, May 3.

RHP Michael Byrne balked in the seventh inning to score Miller and give the M-Braves a 4-3 lead, and CJ Alexander smacked a solo homer, his second of the season, in the eighth to make it 5-3.

RHP Troy Bacon, RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Justin Maese combined to shutout the Lookouts over the final four innings. Bacon got his third win, Vodnik struck out four of five batters faced and Maese picked up his fifth save by striking out the side in the ninth.

The second game of the six-game road series is on Wednesday at AT&T Field. LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.84) makes the start for Mississippi against LHP Connor Curlis (1-0, 5.18) for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:00 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

