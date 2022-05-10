Lookouts Falter to Braves

Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped the opening game

of the series to the Mississippi Braves, 5-3, on Tuesday night from

AT&T Field.

Mississippi (12-16) got on the board first with an RBI single from

Luke Waddell to take an early, 1-0, lead.

The Lookouts answered putting up three runs in the bottom of the third

with a pair of long balls. Quincy McAfee started the inning off with a

lead-off shot and Matt McLain hit a two-run homer just three batters

later to take the lead.

The Braves finally broke the tie in the top of the seventh thanks to a

balk and added an insurance run in the eighth with a C.J. Alexander

home run.

Brandon Williamson got the start for the hosts pitching six innings

allowing three runs on eight hits with three walks and struck out four

batters. Michael Byrne (1-1) was tagged with the loss pitching an

inning giving up a hit and run and fanned two Braves hitters.

Troy Bacon (3-0) got the win for the Braves with 1.2 innings of relief

work allowing just a pair of hits and struck out two. Justin Maese

picked up his fifth save of the year striking out all three batters he

faced in the ninth.

Jalen Miller paced the Brave offense going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Chattanooga (14-14) was led by Byrd Tenerowicz with a 2-for-3 contest

with a walk.

The two teams will be back in action on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. from AT&T Field.

