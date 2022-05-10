Lookouts Falter to Braves
May 10, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped the opening game
of the series to the Mississippi Braves, 5-3, on Tuesday night from
AT&T Field.
Mississippi (12-16) got on the board first with an RBI single from
Luke Waddell to take an early, 1-0, lead.
The Lookouts answered putting up three runs in the bottom of the third
with a pair of long balls. Quincy McAfee started the inning off with a
lead-off shot and Matt McLain hit a two-run homer just three batters
later to take the lead.
The Braves finally broke the tie in the top of the seventh thanks to a
balk and added an insurance run in the eighth with a C.J. Alexander
home run.
Brandon Williamson got the start for the hosts pitching six innings
allowing three runs on eight hits with three walks and struck out four
batters. Michael Byrne (1-1) was tagged with the loss pitching an
inning giving up a hit and run and fanned two Braves hitters.
Troy Bacon (3-0) got the win for the Braves with 1.2 innings of relief
work allowing just a pair of hits and struck out two. Justin Maese
picked up his fifth save of the year striking out all three batters he
faced in the ninth.
Jalen Miller paced the Brave offense going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Chattanooga (14-14) was led by Byrd Tenerowicz with a 2-for-3 contest
with a walk.
The two teams will be back in action on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. from AT&T Field.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 10, 2022
- Lookouts Falter to Braves - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Conine Laps the Field in 4-2 Blue Wahoos Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Miller Records Four Hits, M-Braves Overcome Two-Run Deficit in 4-3 Win over Lookouts - Mississippi Braves
- Smokies Mash Four Homers, Take Opener from Biscuits - Tennessee Smokies
- Montgomery Biscuits Announce Two New Community Platforms - Montgomery Biscuits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Lookouts Stories
- Lookouts Falter to Braves
- Lookouts Back at Home this Tuesday
- Home Runs Fuel Lookouts Win over Smokies
- Hopkins HR Lifts Lookouts Past Smokies
- Urbaez Walks It off in Extras