Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Luke Ivanovic and Anton Søjberg scored either side of halftime to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium, earning a season sweep of the series while ending a three-game losing streak in league play to move within three points of first place in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
