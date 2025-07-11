Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Luke Ivanovic and Anton Søjberg scored either side of halftime to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium, earning a season sweep of the series while ending a three-game losing streak in league play to move within three points of first place in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







