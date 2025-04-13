Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Mayele Malango scored with seven minutes to go to lift Monterey Bay FC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Cardinale Stadium, sending the side to the top of the Western Conference standings with its as it took its fourth victory of the season.
