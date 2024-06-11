Monsters to Broadcast Winner-Take All Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals, Live from Hershey, PA, on CW 43 WUAB

June 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that following Cleveland's thrilling Game 6 overtime road win over the Hershey Bears on Monday, the Monsters will broadcast Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday at Hershey, PA's GIANT Center at 7:00 pm EST on CW 43 WUAB. Longtime "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will handle the play-by-play alongside analysts Brad Thiessen and Jock Callander as Cleveland tries to become just the fourth team in AHL history to come back from down three games to none to win a playoff series.

With a win in Game 7, Cleveland would advance to face the Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds, top affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, in the Calder Cup Finals. The Monsters have competed for the Calder Cup once in franchise history, claiming the 2016 AHL title with a four-game sweep over Hershey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.