Griffins Ink Gabriel Seger to One-Year Contract

June 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Forward Gabriel Seger with Cornell University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed forward Gabriel Seger to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Seger completed in his fifth season of college eligibility with Cornell University in 2023-24 and finished with a team-best 44 points (14-30-44) in 35 games en route to claiming the ECAC championship, spots on the ECAC and All-Ivy League First All-Star Teams, and a Hobey Baker Award nomination. His 44 points and 30 assists last season were both the most by a Big Red player since 2002-03. The native of Uppsala, Sweden, totaled 74 points (21-53-74) in 65 career games with Cornell from 2022-24. Seger began his collegiate career with Union College from 2019-22 and logged 43 points (14-29-43) in 71 appearances. In 2019-20, the 24-year-old was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team when he produced 22 points (7-15-22) in 37 outings.

The Swede first came to North America in 2018-19 and concluded his junior career with the Amarillo Bulls in the North American Hockey League with 70 points (18-52-70) in 58 contests, which tied for sixth on the circuit. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound forward played much of his junior career in Sweden with Brynäs IF and Växjö HC. From 2013-17, Seger competed with Brynäs' U16, J18 and J20 programs before moving on to Växjö's J20 squad in 2017-18. He showed 55 points (21-34-55) in 42 games at the U16 Elit level, 20 points (10-10-20) in 36 contests in the J18 Allsvenskan, 65 points (25-40-65) in 47 games in the J18 Elit and 42 points (20-22-42) in 85 outings in the J20 SuperElit. Seger captured a J20 silver medal in 2018 with Växjö and a U16 silver medal in 2014 with Brynäs.

