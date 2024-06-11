Blues Sign G Colten Ellis to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

June 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Colten Ellis to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Ellis, 23, split last season between the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In Springfield, the River Denys, Nova Scotia, native posted a 7-9-0 record along with a.924 save percentage that ranked 5th amongst AHL goaltenders with at least 15 appearances. Overall, Ellis has accumulated an 8-12-3 record with a 3.17 goals-against average and a.913 save percentage in 22 career AHL regular-season games. He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 93rd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

