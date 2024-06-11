Monsters Force Game 7 in Eastern Conference Finals with 3-2 Overtime Win against Bears

June 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears 3-2 in overtime on Monday night at Giant Center. With the win, the Monsters overcame a 3-0 series deficit earlier in the Eastern Conference Finals now forcing a Game 7 with the best-of-seven series 3-3.

Owen Sillinger recorded the lone goal of the opening frame on the power play at 17:14 off feeds from James Malatesta and Stefan Matteau sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 1-0. Hershey's Henrik Rybinski scored a tally at 10:37 of the second period sending the teams to the final intermission tied 1-1. The Bears almost took the game after a marker from Joe Snively at 19:10, but Brendan Gaunce responded with a goal 17 seconds later assisted by Stanislav Svozil and Trey Fix-Wolansky forcing overtime with the score tied 2-2. Jake Christiansen was the overtime hero scoring a goal in his first game back from injury at 17:31 with helpers from Denton Mateychuk and Justin Pearson securing the 3-2 win and forcing the Eastern Conference Finals to Game 7.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 29 shots for the win while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 29 saves in defeat.

The Monsters and Bears for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, June 12, at 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on CW 43 WUAB, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 1 0 1 1 3

HER 0 1 1 0 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

HER 31 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves W 29 2 8-4-0

HER Shepard L 29 3 9-4-0

