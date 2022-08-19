Monsters Announce Two February Game Date Changes to the 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

August 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced the following date and time adjustments for upcoming home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule.

Date Changes:

The Monsters' home game on Wednesday, February 1, vs. the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. will now be played on Saturday, February 4, at 7:00 p.m.

The Monsters' home game on Thursday, February 9, vs. the Belleville Senators at 7:00 p.m. will now be played on Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.