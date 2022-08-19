Monsters Announce Two February Game Date Changes to the 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
August 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced the following date and time adjustments for upcoming home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule.
Date Changes:
The Monsters' home game on Wednesday, February 1, vs. the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. will now be played on Saturday, February 4, at 7:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game on Thursday, February 9, vs. the Belleville Senators at 7:00 p.m. will now be played on Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m.
