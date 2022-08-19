Alex Swetlikoff Signed to AHL Contract

August 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, August 19, that the Silver Knights have signed rookie forward Alex Swetlikoff to a two-year AHL contract.

Swetlikoff, 21, played in 68 games with the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips in 2021-22, totaling 33 goals, a team-leading 84 points, and a plus-19 rating. The Kelowna, British Columbia native ranked tenth in the WHL in scoring and tied for 14th league-wide with 51 assists. Swetlikoff also ranked second in the WHL with 17 power play goals.

The 6-foot-3 forward totaled four seasons in the WHL, playing with the Kelowna Rockets from 2018-21 before joining the Silvertips. In 178 career WHL games, Swetlikoff posted 58 goals, 138 points, and 139 penalty minutes.

Swetlikoff participated in the Vegas Golden Knights 2022 Development Camp in July.

Alex Swetlikoff, Forward

Birthplace: Kelowna, BC

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188 lbs.

Age: 21

Shoots: Left

- Career-best 33 goals, 51 assists, and 84 points in 68 games with Everett in 2021-22

- Ranked tenth in WHL in scoring and second in power play goals in 2021-22

- Totaled 58 goals, 80 assists, and 138 points in 178 career WHL games

- Teammate of Kaedan Korczak with WHL Kelowna from 2018-21

- Participant in Vegas Golden Knights 2022 Development Camp

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.