IceHogs Sign Defenseman Koletrane Wilson for 2022-23 Season

August 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Koletrane Wilson has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Wilson, 22, skated in 57 games with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL last season, picking up 16 assists and 73 penalty minutes. He appeared in one contest with the AHL's Stockton Heat. During his rookie campaign in 2020-21, the Edmonton, Alberta, native, split time between the AHL and ECHL, adding four assists in 18 games with the Mavericks and skated in five games with the Heat.

Prior to turning pro, Wilson completed a four-year junior career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League, totaling 11 goals and 52 assists for 63 points in 190 contests. In his second season, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound blueline helped the Hurricanes reach the 2018 WHL Conference Finals. His older brother, Klarc, appeared in 17 games with the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, during the 2014-15 season, where he picked up one goal.

