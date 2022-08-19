North American Invitational Box Lacrosse Tournament Comes to Adirondack Bank Center

August 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY -The North American Invitational, known as LAXNAI, announced that the tournament will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2nd 2022. The North American Invitational -- established in 2016 -- is the world's preeminent independent box lacrosse event, held annually in Central NY each Fall.

The tournament will feature both an indoor and outdoor field at the Adirondack Bank Center. Team Israel, Team Poland, team Hungary and other international teams will be competing in Utica. Fans will be able to move in and out freely and enjoy the action on both fields. Tickets for the event will be on sale on the same day as the event.

"We are so excited to welcome to LAXNAI to Utica for their Box Lacrosse Championship event this fall," said Robert Esche, CEO of MVG. "The addition of elite lacrosse to the Adirondack Bank Center and the Utica market is another pivotal step forward for the bright future of our area in the realm of sports and entertainment."

"The NAI hosts some of the best box lacrosse players in the world, so of course I'm excited to see the games return," said LAXNAI co-founder Connor Wilson. "The real highlight will be seeing this community come back together once again. It's been a long time away, which means this is definitely going to be a year to remember."

Registration across all three divisions is currently open. Interested parties should contact info@laxnai.com as soon as possible as capacity in the tournaments are limited. Any questions regarding the event can be directed towards info@laxnai.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.