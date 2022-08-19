Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Opens Grant Application Process, Announces Changes to Board

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club's community foundation, the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation', has opened its grant application process for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Organizations looking to apply for a grant from the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' are asked to visit hartfordwolfpack.com and click on the Wolf Pack Foundation button under the Fanzone tab. There, organizations are asked to fill out the grant application form and email it to Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com. Organizations can also call 860-541-4726 for more information.

In addition, the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' has announced changes to its board.

Kris Knoblauch, the current head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack, joins the board and will serve as its President. Pat Boller, currently the Vice President of Team Operations for the parent New York Rangers (NHL), will serve as the board's Vice President. Erik Hansen, Vice President of Business Operations for the Hartford Wolf Pack, will serve as the board's Treasurer.

Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin and Manager of Broadcasting and Public Relations Alex Thomas have also been named to the organization's board.

The 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' supports charitable programs for inner-city youth and youth amateur sports in order to enhance and improve the lives of Connecticut's children and of those in our community.

More information on the organization's goals, grant process, and ticket donations can be found at hartfordwolfpack.com.

