Monkey Business: Savannah Bananas to Play at Victory Field Next June

October 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Go Bananas, Indianapolis! The Savannah Bananas today announced that their circus- like 2023 Banana Ball World Tour will swing through Indy on Friday, June 30 at Victory Field. Tickets - sold exclusively by the Savannah Bananas - are not yet on sale, but fans may sign up to receive presale alerts.

The Savannah Bananas' mission is to make baseball fun. Their on-field hijinks and shenanigans, or in Banana Ball terminology - "monkey business" - has attracted thousands of fans at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga. and when their Banana Ball World Tour hits the road. The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, at Victory Field under the rules of Banana Ball. The head-to-head series isn't one- sided, and fans are guaranteed an entertainment-packed and competitive game.

"The Savannah Bananas provide a fun, captivating and family-friendly baseball experience for fans of all ages," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager. "We are excited to welcome the newest and zaniest version of baseball, Banana Ball, to Victory Field next June."

The Savannah Bananas K Club is the official fan club of the Bananas and includes invites to exclusive events while skipping the game day entry line. K Club members will have guaranteed access to purchase tickets before games are sold out and may purchase up to five (5) tickets for each event they are interested in attending.

"Victory Field is one of the most iconic minor league stadiums in the country," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "We are fired up to be bringing our Banana Ball Show to Indianapolis."

"From a tourism perspective, Indy hosting this family-friendly group during the height of summer travel will help drive more visitors to the city," said Chris Gahl, executive vice president with Visit Indy. "The group's growing popularity and social media presence will also help catch the attention of potential visitors looking for a unique summer experience."

"We are so pleased to welcome the Savannah Bananas to Downtown Indianapolis next summer," said Taylor Schaffer, president/CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc. "Families from all over Central Indiana know that the Victory Field experience is truly one-of-a-kind. Now, with the addition of the always entertaining Savannah Bananas, baseball fans will have yet another reason to come Downtown and enjoy the vibrant and exciting roster of events planned for 2023 in the Mile Square and beyond."

"Indiana Sports Corp is excited to work with its community partners to welcome the Savannah Bananas to Indianapolis and Victory Field," said Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp president. "The Savannah Bananas have established a unique brand that is changing the way fans enjoy a trip out to the ballpark.

We are looking forward to our city embracing this event at the best minor league park in the country and getting to witness the 'World-Famous Baseball Circus' in person."

Tickets start at $25, and children age 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat.

Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket. Game time and ticket information will be released at a later date.

