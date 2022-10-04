May Highlights: Martin & Zavala Led the Way

October 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







The 2022 season for the Charlotte Knights yielded some strong performances for many of the players within the Chicago White Sox organization. Charlotte Knights Media Relations Associate, Sam Perry, took a month-by-month look back at the 2022 season. In this six-part series, Perry highlights the top players from each month -- both on the mound and in the batter's box.

Pitcher: Davis Martin

Davis Martin won three of his four starts in the month of May. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

MAY: 3-1, 4.71 ERA (4 G, 4 GS, 21.0 IP, 18 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 HR, 4 BB, 16 SO)

Martin had a very eventful May, making his Triple-A debut and his major league debut. Martin went 3-1 in the month, accounting for 33% of Charlotte's wins in May. He threw 21 innings in four games while posting a 1.05 WHIP with 16 strikeouts.

The right hander made his Triple-A debut with the Knights on May 6th at Gwinnett, where he threw six innings, striking out four while giving up two runs on his way to the victory. On May 17th, Martin was called up by the White Sox to make his MLB debut as the 27th man for a doubleheader against the Royals. In his debut, he threw five innings, only allowing 1.20 base runners each inning while getting seven strikeouts.

Hitter: Seby Zavala

Zavala hit .342 with six homers in May. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

MAY: .342 BA (25-for-73) with 16 R, 7 2B, 6 HR, 10 RBI, 13 BB, .442 OBP, .685 SLG % , 1.127 OPS (20 G)

Zavala hit exceptionally in May for the Knights. He batted .342 over 20 games. He led the team in home runs (six), doubles (seven), walks (13), and was second on the team with 16 runs while also knocking in 10 of his teammates. Zavala started May with a nine-game hit streak.

Honorable Mention: J.B. Olson

MAY: 0-0, 1.59 ERA (9 G, 1 GS, 11.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 8 SO)

Out of the bullpen, Olson made nine appearances in May, throwing 11.1 innings with a 1.59 ERA while striking out 12 batters. Olson filled a major role for Charlotte in big situations and opposing batters hit just .185 against him in the month.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.