Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Durham Bulls won their third Triple-A National Championship, the CFL Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Paul LaPolice, and the Professional Box Lacrosse Association added its eighth team for its inaugural season: the Salem Mayhem. Highlights from this week come from the International League, Eastern League, Texas League, Canadian Football League, Professional Box Lacrosse Association, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

BASEBALL

International League

Durham Bulls left fielder Bligh Madris mashed four hits and drove in four runs to earn Most Valuable Player honors, while shortstop Tristan Gray crushed a clutch three-run home run in the ninth to give Durham a 10-6 victory over the Reno Aces on Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The victory was the Bulls franchise's third win in the Triple-A National Championship Game, and their fourth Triple-A National Championship.

There's only one way to celebrate a FLIPPIN' Triple-A National Championship

Durham Bulls shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed a game-high four hits, while left fielder Bligh Madris drove in four runs and first baseman Luke Raley collected three RBI as Durham won the International League Championship Game with a 13-0 rout of the Nashville Sounds at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Eastern League

The Somerset Patriots clinched their first Eastern League Championship in franchise history with a no-hitter started by Randy Vasquez in a 15-0 rout of the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The championship is the Patriots' seventh total in franchise history and the first since becoming the Yankees' Double-A affiliate.

The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, win the 2022 Eastern League Championship with a 15-0 combined no-hit performance in Game 3 of the series.

Pacific Coast League

Jake Hager's heroics at the plate along with a shutdown Reno Aces bullpen solidified a 6-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas, earning the franchise's second Pacific Coast League Championship in front of 6,542 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark. The victory marked the first PCL Championship for Reno since 2012, when the Aces went on to defeat the Pawtucket Red Sox for the club's only Triple-A National Championship title.

For the first time in club history, the Albuquerque Isotopes led the Pacific Coast League in average attendance, tallying an average of 7,062 fans per contest. "We are so appreciative of the support that this community continues to give the Isotopes," General Manager John Traub said. "The Isotopes have led the return to normalcy in our community and we couldn't have asked for a better season. I want to thank our amazing staff for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to making this a most memorable season."

Texas League

Facing a 2-0 deficit into the eighth inning, the Frisco RoughRiders scored four runs in the top of the tenth to defeat the Wichita Wind Surge, 7-5, and take the Texas League Championship Series, 2-0. The RoughRiders claim their first Texas League Championship since 2004.

It only took two games and some electric offense to claim the Texas League title. Let's rewind, shall we?

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced that Head Coach Paul LaPolice has been relieved of his duties. LaPolice was hired as the second head coach in REDBLACKS history in December 2019, though it would take another year until he would lead the team onto the field following the cancellation of the 2020 campaign. LaPolice has since put up a 6-26 record at the helm of the REDBLACKS.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Canadian Football League (CFL) are thrilled to announce that the 109th Grey Cup game is sold out! More than 33,000 fans will be on hand when the championship game is held at Mosaic Stadium for the first time on November 20th. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST. "The Grey Cup is more than a game - it's about unity, strength and community," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "It's a shared legacy between our great game, our world-class players and our incredible fans, and we couldn't be more excited to gather in a packed-to-the-brim Mosaic Stadium, to write the 109th chapter of this story together."

Plays of the Week

Champions Indoor Football

The CIF announced its 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play on Saturday night, March 4. Non-league games start February 19th in Rapid City. The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all 8 returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka Tropics, Rapid City Marshals, Billings Outlaws and Gillette Mustangs. The CIF will be entering its 9th season, featuring 8 teams, playing 10 regular season games each. The top 6 teams in the standings will qualify for the 2023 playoffs with the top 2 teams receiving a first-round bye.

LACROSSE

Professional Box Lacrosse Association

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the launch of its most recent expansion team in Salem, Virginia, in the Roanoke Valley region. The Salem Mayhem is officially the eighth team to join the PBLA and will compete in the Salem Civic Center when the season begins in December.

New England has arrived! Chowderheads, get ready for the season!!

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League named San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan the recipient of the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot, finishing as the league's top scorer in the regular season with 15 goals in 17 games. Earning her first top-scoring honor, Morgan's 15 tallies were a career best since joining the league in 2013.

With a 3-0 win over the Orlando Pride, OL Reign have claimed the 2022 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax. The shield, awarded to the club with the best record at the conclusion of the regular season, will return to Reign for the first time since 2015 and the third time in the club's history. OL Reign topped this year's table with an 11-4-7 record, earning the No. 1 overall seed ahead of the 2022 NWSL Playoffs.

Budweiser Player of the Week - Debinha, North Carolina Courage - Week 19

Major League Soccer

Daniel Ríos scores Charlotte FC's first hat trick in history...and then one more for good measure!

His best goal ever? Josef Martínez strikes an incredible bicycle kick.

United Soccer League Championship

The Rio Grande Valley FC midfielder Christian Pinzon was voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball. Pinzon scored twice and created three chances for teammates in RGV FC's 3-0 road victory over the Charleston Battery. Pinzon has now scored nine goals and recorded two assists in 10 appearances since signing with the Toros.

MLS NextPro

North Texas SC announced that the team and Pa-Modou Kah have mutually agreed to part ways. "On behalf of North Texas SC, I want to thank Pa for his time with this club," North Texas SC general manager Matt Denny said. "During his tenure here, Pa not only led the team to a winning record and a playoff berth, but he also played a crucial role in player development for the club. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announced that DeSagana Diop has been named the fifth head coach in franchise history. Diop, 40, joins the Knicks after most recently serving two seasons with the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach. His coaching career began in the NBA G League with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks affiliate, in November 2014 as a player development coach. He was promoted to an assistant coach in October 2015. During his time in Texas, two players received NBA Call-Ups including Ish Smith to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Ricky Ledo to the New York Knicks.

NBA G League Ignite has signed eight players to its roster, adding veteran presence with NBA and G League standouts including John Jenkins, Eric Mika and Cameron Young, plus the return of Pooh Jeter. "We're grateful to this group for their willingness to share their experience as they mentor and guide our young guys through the beginning of their professional basketball careers," said head coach Jason Hart. "I couldn't be more excited to get started with our team and begin preparation for a competitive G League season."

London Johnson, a top point guard in the class of 2023, has signed with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League Ignite General Manager Anthony McClish announced today. Johnson is ranked by ESPN at the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2023. "It's always been my dream to play in the NBA, and I'm thrilled about this opportunity to take a big step forward and continue the journey in the G League, where I'll get to learn from great coaches and enhance my skills alongside and against elite talent with Ignite," Johnson said. "I can't thank my family, trainers, and AAU and high school coaches enough for their support in helping me along the way."

HOCKEY

North American Hockey League

The top plays in the NAHL from September 19-25, 2022

Western Hockey League

Oliver Tulk of the Calgary Hitmen recorded a hat-trick in his Club's 7-3 victory versus the Regina Pats.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Top 5 - Week 1

