Hager's Heroics Hands Reno Pcl Championship In 6-2 Win Over El Paso

Las Vegas, Nev. - Jake Hager's heroics at the plate along with a shutdown Reno Aces bullpen solidified a 6-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas, earning the franchise's second Pacific Coast League Championship Friday night in front of 6,542 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tonight's victory marked the first PCL Championship for Reno since 2012, when the Aces went on to defeat the Pawtucket Red Sox for the club's only Triple-A National Championship title.

Hager smashed a three-run over the left-center field wall, capping a four-run second inning, and caught the final pop-out of the game, bookending a magical night for the Las Vegas native named the PCL Championship Game Most Valuable Player.

With a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Aces' relief trio of Tyler Holton, Mitchell Stumpo, and J.B. Wendelken silenced El Paso's offense over the final four scoreless innings on the mound. They combined for one hit, three walks, and four strikeouts.

Brandon Pfaadt (W, 1-0) earned the victory for the Aces as the 24-year-old was charged with 2 R/2 ER on ten hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Dominic Miroglio and Alek Thomas added the Aces' offense with multi-hit performances.

Aces Notables:

Jake Hager: (PCL Championship Game MVP) 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R.

Dominic Miroglio: 3-for-4, 2 R.

Alek Thomas: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R.

Brandon Pfaadt: (W, 1-0) 5.0 IP, 2 R/2 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 3 K's.

Tyler Holton: (H, 1) 2.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 K's.

Mitchell Stumpo: N/D, 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

J.B. Wendelken: N/D, 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 1 H, O BB, 0 K.

Reno's mythical season continues as they will play for the chance to win the franchise's second Triple-A National Championship on Sunday, October 2nd, at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the first pitch set for 4:05 PM PST, the Aces will face the International League Championship Game winner between the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Follow all the Reno Aces' post-season action at RenoAces.com.

