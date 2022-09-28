Somerset Patriots Win Eastern League Championship with 15-0 No-Hitter Shutout

Randy Vasquez of the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots clinched their first Eastern League Championship in franchise history with a no-hitter started by Randy Vasquez in a 15-0 rout of the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Vasquez started the game with eight hitless innings, allowing only one baserunner. Carson Coleman ended it with a hitless ninth, sealing the third no-hitter (second of nine innings) in Somerset Patriots franchise history.

Jasson Dominguez led the way for Somerset offensively in the 15-0 victory with a two home run, six-RBI day in which he went 3-for-4 with two walks.

Dominguez's first home run sealed a season-high nine-run first inning to set the tone for the game.

The barrage continued with a five-run third inning, highlighted by three home runs. In addition to the second of Dominguez's home runs, Andres Chaparro and Jeisson Rosario also went deep.

The no-hitter is the third in Somerset Patriots franchise history and the second one during the month of September (Sep. 9 vs. Hartford).

The championship is the Patriots' seventh total in franchise history and the first since becoming the Yankees' Double-A affiliate.

