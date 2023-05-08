Monday's Preseason Game Rained Out

FRANKLIN, WI - Monday evening's American Association preseason game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field has been rained out.

The teams will play Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in what will be the final preseason action for both.

For broadcast details, please monitor our social media feeds.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 regular season on Thursday, May 11 on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19 versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

