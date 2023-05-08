Sioux Falls Canaries Set for Opening Weekend

Come out to the Birdcage for the first weekend of the 2023 season! We open the season with hosting the Cleburne Railroaders for a four game stint. This weekend you can enjoy our many promotions and daily deals!

We start the season on Thursday, May 11th where you can enjoy $1, 12-ounce beers thanks to WilLiquors!

Then we move to Friday for College Night. Cheer on the Birds as college rivalries are brought to the ultimate test with our in-game races. At the end of the game we will have a firework show for everyone!

Saturday we have Saturday Night Fever, where you can enjoy a 70's themed night! Plus a special appearance from the Premier Playhouse!

Don't forget Sunday is Mother's Day so treat your mom to a nice day at the ballpark! Plus it's 605 Family Sunday, get a discounted ticket if you present a South Dakota ID! AND fun for the whole family with throwing on the field pre-game and running the bases after!!

Join the Sioux Falls Canaries in our opening weekend. You don't want to miss it!

Birds. Brews. Baseball.

