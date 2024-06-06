Moncton Wildcats Acquire MacKinnon & Vidicek from Halifax

June 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats are a day away from hosting the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Entry Draft and have added excitement to the event by announcing two game-changing acquisitions.

Dylan MacKinnon and Markus Vidicek from the Halifax Moosehead will suit up for the Moncton Wildcats in the upcoming season.

MacKinnon, from Riverview, New Brunswick, is a 3rd round pick of the Nashville Predators. He is a 19-year-old defenceman, has played three years and is a former first round draft pick in the QMJHL (fifth overall).

"Dylan brings a highly sought after skill set we are excited to add to our lineup. His competitiveness and leadership are attributes that will be extremely valuable for our team this year. Being from the Greater Moncton area, his pride in being a part of the organization also brings an element aligned with the culture of our group," said Taylor MacDougall, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Moncton Wildcats.

In exchange for MacKinnon, Halifax will get a first, second, and third round draft pick in 2026. The deal completes earlier trades the teams made in December.

Vidicek, a 20-year-old from Kirkland, Quebec, led the Mooseheads with 45 goals last season and was second in team scoring with 88 points in 64 games. He is a centre who has played four seasons and is a former first round draft pick in the QMJHL (14th overall).

"Markus has established himself as one of the premier forwards in the QMJHL. He is an extremely well-rounded player and brings elite leadership qualities. We are very excited to have Markus join the Moncton Wildcats," said Taylor MacDougall.

Along with Vidicek, Moncton will also receive third round draft picks in 2024 and 2025 in exchange for Shawn Carrier.

Carrier, a 17-year-old left winger from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, had eight goals and 3 assists in 59 games last season. He has played one season and is a former first round draft pick in the QMJHL (sixth overall).

"We are very excited to add two new key integral players to our lineup for the coming season. Both are highly competitive and motivated, team first players with high performance mindsets and are excited about the challenge ahead to be difference makers for our team," said Gardiner MacDougall, Head Coach for the Moncton Wildcats.

