Eagles Acquire 18-Year-Old D-Man Zielinski from Wildcats

June 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







On the day before the opening of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Entry Draft, the Eagles have added to their defence core in their first player acquisition of the off-season.

The club has acquired 18-year-old, Czech-born d-man Ales Zielinski from the Moncton Wildcats in exchange for a 2026 third round pick.

Zielinski stands at 6'1, 190lbs and scored 11 points in 58 games with the Wildcats last season. He also suited up for team Czechia at the IIHF World U18 Championships alongside Eagles goaltender Jakub Milota.

In a separate exchange, the Eagles also acquired a 2025 5th round pick from Chicoutimi this afternoon.

