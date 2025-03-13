Monarchs Tryout Camp Set for April 29

March 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Think you have what it takes to play professional baseball? Now's the chance to put your skills to the test at the Kansas City Monarchs Tryout Camp.

The Monarchs are inviting all comers to Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas for a chance to compete for a spot on the 2025 roster.

The camp is on Tuesday, April 29 at 2 p.m., with registration at 1 p.m. Interested players must register online at MonarchsBaseball.com/Tryout and pay a $175 registration fee.

Players should bring all their own equipment, including bats, gloves, cleats, protective gear, food, and anything else they may need to show their skills. Baseballs and water will be provided.

Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra and his coaching staff will be on hand to evaluate players as they build their 2025 roster.

Interested players are strongly encouraged to sign up in advance at MonarchsBaseball.com/Tryout.

Players can call the Monarchs with any questions they may have at 913-328-5618.

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 13, 2025

Monarchs Tryout Camp Set for April 29 - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.