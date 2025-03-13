Unbeaten Sports Channel and American Association of Professional Baseball Announce Groundbreaking Broadcast Partnership

MOORHEAD, MN - Unbeaten, the premier destination for sports television, and the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) are proud to announce a strategic broadcast partnership that will bring unprecedented coverage of the league to fans worldwide.

Through this agreement, Unbeaten will increase their coverage for the AAPB, delivering live game coverage and shoulder content. The partnership ensures global distribution, with Unbeaten airing a minimum of 32 full length, fully produced Thursday and Saturday AAPB regular season games live, plus an additional selection of 48 games either live or on delay. The coverage also includes the AAPB All-Star Game, Division Playoff Series, Division Championship Series, and Wolff Cup Finals, all delivered in high definition with English-language commentary.

"The American Assocation is home to some of the most exciting and competitive baseball outside of Major League Baseball, and we are thrilled to showcase that talent to a broader audience," said Unbeaten co-founder, Matt Whytcross. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier sports content and elevating the profile of minor league baseball."

Fans can expect high-definition broadcasts of AAPB games, expert commentary, and innovative programming that captures the essence of the league's dynamic play. The partnership extends to digital integration, making games available on Unbeaten's streaming services, as well as through key distribution partners such as Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Google TV, DAZN and Fubo Sports Network.

"The AAPB is excited to partner with Unbeaten, a network that shares our passion for the game and dedication to delivering high quality sports entertainment," said American Association Commissioner, Joshua Schaub. "This partnership represents a new era for our league and our fans, who will now have more opportunities than ever to engage with their favorite teams and players."

Unbeaten also gains rights to all AAPB archive content from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, ensuring comprehensive coverage for baseball fans. The network will additionally offer select promotional materials, including player profiles, documentaries and highlight packages.

The AAPB season is set to kick off on May 8, 2025, with Unbeaten's coverage beginning on opening day. To catch all the action, fans can tune in to Unbeaten via a number of streaming and smart TV platforms as listed on www.unbeaten.com.

