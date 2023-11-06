Monarchs to Host 2024 American Association All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - For the first time in 18 years, a league All-Star Game is coming to the home of the Monarchs

The Kansas City Monarchs will host the 2024 American Association All-Star Game at Legends Field on Tuesday, July 23, the club and league announced Monday.

The Monarchs, who won the 2023 American Association title this past September, will also host the American Association All-Star Monday Night, including the AAPB Home Run Derby and KC Celebrity Softball Game, on July 22.

"This is a great day for the Monarchs family both past and present, for Legends Field and, most importantly, for Kansas City, Kansas," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We are excited the American Association is bringing one of its signature events to our community and believe it will be among many legendary moments we are able to attract to this first-class facility."

2024 will be the first time the Monarchs have hosted the American Association All-Star Game. It will be the first all-star game at Legends Field since the 2006 Northern League All-Star Game.

The annual American Association Hall of Fame Luncheon will take place on game day, July 23. The two All-Star teams will tour the the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at historic 18th & Vine in Kansas City, Missouri before the luncheon.

"The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled that the 2024 American Association All-Star Game will be held in Kansas City," said museum president Bob Kendrick. "We look forward to teaming with the Kansas City Monarchs to host this stellar event that will showcase the Association's brightest stars while shining light on the rich heritage of our great game."

In addition to the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, Legends Field will host an American Association tryout camp, a premier baseball and softball clinic and other events to be announced.

"Kansas City, Kansas is an obvious and compelling choice to host this celebration of our game," said AAPB commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Village West is noted as a sports and entertainment destination featuring a renovated Legends Field and a wide array of hospitality options. We thank the Monarchs, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Kansas City, Kansas visitors and tourism team for welcoming the American Association All-Star Game and associated fan-centered activities to this great community."

Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra will manage the West All Stars. Butch Hobson, who led the Chicago Dogs to the 2023 Wolff Cup Finals, will manage the East Division side.

"It's a testament to our community, the Monarchs organization and Legends Field that Kansas City, Kansas has been selected to host the American Association All Star Game in 2024," Calfapietra said. "We look forward to making this an unforgettable couple of days next summer."

"We are proud that Kansas City, Kansas and Village West, will be showcased during the 2024 American Association All-Star Game," said Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner. "With Legends Field hosting great events like the Wolff Cup Finals, amazing concerts like Tacos and Tequila and the upcoming Enchant Holiday Festival, our vision for a safe, family friendly, active entertainment and sports district is moving forward."

Additional details regarding all aspects of the American Association All-Star game and events will be announced at a later date.

