Kansas City to Host 2024 American Association All-Star Game

MOORHEAD, MN - In collaboration with the Kansas City Monarchs, the American Association announced today the host site for the 2024 All-Star Game - Legends Field in Kansas City.

The reigning Miles Wolff Champion Kansas City Monarchs have a historic year ahead as they aim to defend their title, compete in the Baseball Champions League, and will be hosting the All-Star festivities in July.

The 3-day break in the season will serve - yet again - as the halfway point for the 117 day campaign for the league. It will feature the AAPB Home Run Derby and KC Celebrity Softball Game, on Monday July 22 followed by the American Association All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23.

2024 will be the first time the Monarchs have hosted the American Association All-Star Game. It will be the first all-star game at Legends Field since the 2006 Northern League All-Star Game.

The annual American Association Hall of Fame Luncheon is also scheduled for July 23, which coincides with game day. Prior to the luncheon, each All-Star will have the opportunity to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum located at the historic 18th & Vine in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We're excited for Kansas City to host the 2024 All-Star Festivities," said American Association Commissioner, Joshua Schaub. "Legends Field is a phenomenal stage to host the multi-day event in partnership with The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum."

Alongside the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, Legends Field will also be the venue for an American Association tryout camp, as well as a top-notch baseball and softball clinic. More details about other events will be disclosed at a later date.

West All-Stars will be under the management of Monarchs Skipper Joe Calfapietra, while Butch Hobson, who led the Chicago Dogs to the 2023 Wolff Cup Finals, will manage the East Division.

To get more information about the 2024 All-Star Game in Kansas City, go here: https://monarchsbaseball.com/monarchs-to-host-2024-american-association-all-star-game/

