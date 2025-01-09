Monarchs Star Swaggerty Signs with Mets

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' core players from 2024 is heading to an MLB organization. Outfielder Travis Swaggerty has signed with the New York Mets organization.

The former major leaguer with the Pittsburgh Pirates was a fixture of the Monarchs' lineup for much of 2024, using his all-around skills to impact the game.

Swaggerty is the fifth Monarch to sign with an MLB organization since the start of the 2024 season.

The list includes pitchers Dalton Moats (Cubs), Grant Gavin (Reds) and Michael Watson (Cardinals), as well as outfielder Moises Gomez, who signed with the Padres earlier this winter.

"We're really happy for Travis," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's a talented player who deserves this opportunity. We wish him all the best as he aims to return to the game's highest level."

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City Kansas. Opening Night tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com.

The Louisiana native posted a .378 on-base percentage and .800 OPS over 73 games in 2024 while leading the Monarchs with 46 walks. He stole 20 bases while only being caught three times, and earned the No. 1 spot on the SportsCenter Top 10 for an over-the-wall catch in right field.

The Pirates chose Swaggerty with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft after an outstanding college career at South Alabama, where he was named first-team All-Sun Belt twice.

Swaggerty reached Triple-A in 2021 and made his MLB debut in 2022, playing five games at the highest level. He owns a .250/.341/.388/.729 career slash across five seasons of affiliated minor league baseball.

