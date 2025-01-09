Lefty Lambson Back in Goldeyes' Rotation

January 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - Left-handed starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson will be returning for a sixth season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, as the club announced his re-signing Thursday.

Lambson split last year between the Goldeyes and the Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican Baseball League.

The 34-year-old went 2-0 with a 4.82 earned run average in four regular season starts with Winnipeg, adding a pair of victories in the Goldeyes' thrilling postseason run.

Lambson won an American Association championship with the Goldeyes in 2017 and was named the league's Pitcher of the Year following the 2019 season, during which he went 13-4 with a 3.11 earned run average.

Overall, the native of Montclair, California has made 90 appearances for Winnipeg between 2017 and 2024 and has compiled a 34-17 record with a 3.65 ERA. Lambson has pitched eight complete games, including three shutouts, and has struck out 340 batters.

Lambson is among the Goldeyes' career leaders in wins, winning percentage (.667), games started (55), complete games, innings pitched (426.2), and strikeouts.

Chosen by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona), Lambson also pitched in the Atlanta Braves' and Milwaukee Brewers' organizations, reaching the Class-AAA level on two occasions.

"We are very excited to get Mitch back with us," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He came up big for us in some crucial games down the stretch last season and was a big part of our success in the playoffs. His experience and consistency will be critical for our starting rotation and, much like Max Murphy, I expect him to be one of the best examples of the culture and expectations we want to have in the clubhouse."

Winnipeg now has 12 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.