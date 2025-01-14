Monarchs Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - For Kansas City Monarchs fans, the wait is over. 2025 Monarchs single-game tickets are officially on sale.

Fans can now buy tickets for some of the biggest games on the Monarchs' schedule, including Opening Night May 9, the Fourth of July, and Fireworks Fridays.

Tickets are available at Tickets.MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

The Monarchs' 2025 schedule is loaded with promotions and giveaways. Opening Night features a Satchel Paige bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance. Fireworks Fridays are back, with the Monarchs' famous display following all Friday home games in 2025.

More Monarchs promotions, including jersey raffles, unique giveaway options and community fundraising efforts, will be announced over the next several weeks.

Monarchs tickets remain one of the most affordable options to enjoy live sports in Kansas City. Ticket prices start at $15 plus fees with free parking for all fans.

May 9 will be the first of 50 home games for the Monarchs in 2025, including 27 weekend matchups (Friday-Sunday). The schedule also features home games on July 4 and 5, as well as Labor Day. The Monarchs will host Fourth of July at Legends Field for the first time since 2023.

Kansas City is aiming for its second title in three years in the 12-team American Association of Professional Baseball. 10 of the Monarchs' 11 league mates will make a trip to Legends Field in 2025, including all five of the Monarchs' opponents in the West Division.

