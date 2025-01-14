American Association's 2024 Champion Kane County Cougars to Participate in 2025 Baseball Champions League

MOORHEAD, MN and MEXICO CITY, MX - The American Association is pleased to announce that the 2024 Miles Wolff Cup Champion, the Kane County Cougars, will represent the league in the 2025 Baseball Champions League. Organized by the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) in collaboration with the Mexican Baseball League, the tournament will take place April 8-13, 2025, at the iconic Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico and will feature the 2024 champions of six separate international professional leagues.

"We are thrilled to be part of this championship event once again," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The talent and quality of play are extraordinary, with the champions of six high-level professional leagues coming together. We are excited to showcase our players, the Kane County Cougars, and our league on this international stage against some of the best competition in North and South America."

Joining the Cougars in the six-team tournament are:

Lenadores de Las Tunas (Cuba)

Pirates de Santa Maria (Curacao)

Tigres de Chinandega (Nicaragua)

Titanes de Florida (Puerto Rico)

Diablos Rojos (Mexico, host team)

The Kane County Cougars, led by seasoned manager George Tsamis, enter the tournament with formidable credentials. Known for his multiple Miles Wolff Cup victories, Tsamis commands a team that finished in the top three in the American Association in both batting average and OPS. Key players such as Cornelius Randolph, Claudio Finol, and Josh Allen lead the Cougars' robust offense, while their pitching staff, led by Jack Fox and Greg Mahle, and defense made history with one of the most dominant postseason runs ever- allowing just nine runs across seven consecutive victories.

The 2025 Baseball Champions League will feature six days of high-level competition among these elite teams. The defending BCL champions, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association, claimed the title in 2023 after defeating the Caimanes de Barranquilla in the championship game in Yucatán, Mexico.

Further details on broadcast partnerships and additional updates will be released in the coming weeks.

