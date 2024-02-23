Monarchs Sign Former Royals Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former Royals prospect with a live arm and high-level experience is coming to the Kansas City Monarchs.

The American Association club signed right-hander Yefri Del Rosario to a contract for the 2024 season, the team announced Friday.

"This is an exciting signing," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "Yefri had great numbers in Double-A, he has strikeout potential, he should be a high-velocity guy. When you put all that together it can really add up to something great"

Rosario is the sixth player the Monarchs have signed for 2024. Five are pitchers, including 2023 league All-Star and Parkville native Grant Gavin. See the team's full roster here.

"We're excited with our roster, but we still have a lot of work to do," Calfapietra said.

Born in Miches, Dominican Republic, Del Rosario initially signed with the Atlanta Braves in July 2016. He made his pro debut the following season, pitching mostly in the Gulf Coast League.

The 24-year-old was one of 13 Atlanta prospects who became free agents in November 2017 after the Braves were penalized for violating international signing rules. The Royals signed him in December 2017.

Del Rosario impressed in his first year with his new organization, earning a 3.19 ERA with Class A Lexington over 15 starts. He struck out a career-high nine batters in his first career playoff start to finish off the season.

The right-hander missed the 2019 season with injury, though he did throw simulated games in that year's fall instructional league. He did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic. He returned to action in 2021 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Del Rosario's Triple-A debut came in 2022. Moving to a relief role full-time, he earned a 2.70 ERA over 9 games at the Triple-A level that season, spending the rest of the campaign in Double-A.

Back in Double-A for 2023, Del Rosario delivered a 3.12 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 39 relief outings. He struck out 11.3 batters per nine innings over that span.

Del Rosario has pitched in his native Dominican Republic for three winter league seasons, suiting up for Gigantes Del Cibao in the 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

The Monarchs' hope opener is May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. More information at MonarchsBaseball.com.

