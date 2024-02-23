Country Rising Music Festival Is Coming to Winnipeg

February 23, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Strap in for the country music festival Winnipeg's been waiting for. Social House Entertainment and the Winnipeg Goldeyes are proud to announce they are teaming up to bring the all new Country Rising Music Festival to Blue Cross Park (Home of the Goldeyes) on Friday, July 26th.

This event is featuring live performances from country music sensations:

Brothers Osborne

Dallas Smith

The Reklaws

Jade Eagleson

But wait, Country Rising is more than music!

All ages are welcome and can enjoy:

Craft Food & Retail Vendors

Outdoor Game Experiences

Line Dancing Area

Bars ft. Craft Whiskey Cocktails & More

Art Installations, Photo Ops, & MORE!

Tickets go on sale at 12:00 Noon today at CountryRisingFestWinnipeg.com ranging from GA entry, VIP access, or premium group packages available. Two years of age and younger get in free. Grab the whole crew and enjoy a night out kickin' it at Blue Cross Park! Gates will open at 3:30PM.

