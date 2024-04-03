Monarchs Partner with Union Broadcasting

April 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Union Broadcasting is the radio home of the Kansas City Monarchs, the reigning American Association Champions, for the 2024 season.

All Monarchs games, home and away, will be streamed to 810whb.com. Games on Monday and Thursday nights and most day games will be broadcast on Sports Radio 810 WHB or ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM/94.5 FM. Additionally, the Monarchs are launching an official team podcast: Catching Up with The Monarchs.

"This partnership is great news for Monarchs fans," team owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Securing a radio deal has been a top priority for our organization, and we couldn't ask for a better partner than Sports Radio 810 WHB and ESPN Kansas City."

"We're excited to partner with the Monarchs to provide championship baseball though the various platforms of Union Broadcasting," said Chad Boeger, President and CEO of Union Broadcasting.

Carter Woodiel returns for his second season as the Voice of the Monarchs in 2024. He'll be joined in the booth by broadcast partner Cal Friedman for home games. Nolan Brooks will co-host pregame coverage and provide in-game updates. Woodiel will also host the new podcast, featuring in-depth interviews with Monarchs players and the latest team news.

The Monarchs open their season on Friday, May 10 on the road against Sioux City. Their first over-the-air radio broadcast will be Sunday, May 12 on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM/94.5 FM. The club's home opener is set for Thursday, May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Fans can hear that game broadcast on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.