Goldeyes Sign Versatile Infielder

April 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of infielder Ramón Bramasco.

A native of Bellflower, California, Bramasco (pronounced bruh-MAWS-co) spent the past two seasons with the Cancún-based Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League.

Over the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Bramasco appeared in 78 contests for the Tigres, compiling a .222 batting average with four doubles, two home runs, and 22 runs batted in.

The 26-year-old attended the University of Washington (Seattle, Washington), where he played three seasons (2019-21). Bramasco hit .275 with 21 doubles, four triples, and 46 RBIs in 111 games for the Huskies.

"Ramón is a player we became aware of very recently. We were looking for someone to fill the utility role and we think we found a good fit with Ramón," said Goldeyes Manager Logan Watkins. "I like that he can play anywhere in the infield and make spot starts in the outfield when needed. We're definitely excited to have him join us."

Winnipeg now has 17 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

