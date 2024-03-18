Monarchs Partner with Nebraska Furniture Mart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs have announced a new partnership with Nebraska Furniture Mart as the Official Furniture Partner of the Kansas City Monarchs.

The partnership includes activations at NFM's location in Kansas City, co-marketing between the two organizations, and much more. The deal also includes new state-of-the-art televisions for the concourse at Legends Field. NFM will also sponsor the Monarchs' popular concourse lounges throughout the stadium.

"We've been happy to have NFM as neighbors just around the corner here in KCK. Now we're thrilled to make them our Official Furniture Partner," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "This agreement will strengthen two great Kansas City institutions. Plus, we look forward to watching plenty of Monarchs wins on our new concourse TVs!"

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Kansas City Monarchs. Our organizations share a passion for engaging with our local community and providing an inclusive, welcoming environment for all to enjoy," said Nastasia Williams, Store Director for NFM Kansas City.

Located just down the street from Legends Field on Village West Parkway, Nebraska Furniture Mart's Kansas City location has everything shoppers need or want to make their house a home. That includes furniture, home decor, appliances, electronics and more.

The Monarchs' home opener is May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Monarchs fans can find schedule, ticket and roster information at MonarchsBaseball.com.

