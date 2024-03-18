Supple Signs with Explorers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Rayne Supple for the 2024 season. The addition of Supple gives the Explorers 23 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Rayne Supple is a native of Shelburne, Vermont, where he became the first player drafted since 2002 from the state of Vermont when the Chicago Cubs called his name in the 38th round of the 2015 MLB draft. The two-time Vermont player of the year chose not to sign with the Cubs and elected to attend Wake Forest University. The Colorado Rockies would make Supple their 13th round selection in the 2018 draft after his third season at Wake Forest.

Supple spent two seasons with the Rockies organization, reaching A level in the Colorado system. He spent the 2019 season at short-season A level in Boise of the Northwest League, going 0-2 in 17 relief appearances. Supple would pitch in 16.2 innings with 17 strikeouts, surrendering 18 earned runs on 23 hits with a 9.72 ERA and a 0-1 record. In 2018, Supple would toss 29 innings, covering 21 games all out of the pen for Grand Junction in the Pioneer League. While at the rookie level, he would strike out 21 while giving up 16 earned runs on 27 hits with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.690 WHIP. Supple would go 0-1 for the season in 2018.

In 2018 Supple had a breakout season as the closer for Wake Forest. He finished with a 5-2 record for the Demon Deacons and earned eight saves. Supple would strike out 55 batters in 47 innings while allowing 29 hits and 11 earned runs good for a 2.11 ERA. He would finish with a 1.298 WHIP and hold opposition batters to a .178 average during the season. Supple would throw a career-long six shutout innings in a 15-inning game against North Carolina. He struck out four batters while conceding just two hits and no walks in the outing. On February 16, Supple punched out a career-best seven batters in three hitless innings in the season-opener against Georgetown University. Supple went 3-2 with a 2.00 ERA and four saves in 15 appearances in Atlantic Coast Conference play during the 2018 season.

Supple made 10 appearances out of the Wake Forest bullpen in 2017. He would finish with a 0-0 record and a 6.75 ERA while striking out 11 batters in 8.0 innings. Supple would limit opponents to .185 average against him during the season. His freshman season, Supple finished with a 0-0 record, 8.49 ERA and a save in 17 appearances and five starts for the Deacons. He earned his first career save on March 15, 2016, by pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a Wake Forest win over High Point. Supple would shine in ACC play, posting a 2.84 ERA in four outings over 6.1 innings. In his five starts, the Demon Deacons were a perfect 5-0.

Supple was rated as a top-500 prospect by Perfect Game as well as the top recruit in Vermont while at Champlain Valley Union High School his senior season. He was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Northeast Region Team and was a three-time First Team All-Region player. Supple led the league in RBI at the plate his junior year and was a two-time varsity letter winner in basketball. While at Wake Forest, he would spend the summers pitching with four different collegiate summer league teams. Supple earned a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Wake Forest in 2021.

The X's now have 14 pitchers and 9 position players signed for the 2024 season.

2024 Players signed:

RHP Rayne Supple

RHP Ángel Nesbitt

RHP Sergio Morillo

OF Daniel Montano

RHP Oswald Medina

RHP Nico O'Donnell

RHP Jasseel De La Cruz

LHP Javier Reynoso

RHP Santiago Flores

INF/OF Nick Shumpert

INF Delvin Zinn

LHP Jared Wetherbee

RHP Pedro Gonzalez

INF/OF Brennen Dorighi

RHP Heitor Tokar

RHP Braunny Munoz

RHP Kyle Bloor

C Jake Ortega

C Wilfredo Gimenez

OF Scott Ota

INF Daniel Lingua,

INF Daniel Pérez

RHP John Sheaks

The Explorers are set to open their 31st seasonin the Siouxland at home Friday night, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2024 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25 game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's websitexsbaseball.comfor off-season news and updates.

