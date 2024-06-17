Monarchs' Gavin Named League Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Grant Gavin's latest run of success has earned him a special recognition.

The Kansas City Monarchs starting pitcher and Parkville, Missouri native has been named the American Association's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 16.

The right-hander earned the honor for a superb outing on Friday at Milwaukee. He struck out 13 batters over seven scoreless innings, allowing no walks and only four hits, all singles.

"My mentality is I've got to attack hitters, and I've got to force them to make action," Gavin said Friday after his start. "When I get on a roll and I can string some outs together, it gives me confidence."

It was Gavin's second 13-strikeout performance of the year, after another Monarchs victory on May 20 against Kane County.

Gavin credited Monarchs catcher Hayden Jones, who was calling pitches for both of those games.

"He's done a really good job of adjusting to what I want to throw, and knowing the situations of what to call," Gavin said. "I enjoy having him back there."

Gavin is the first Monarch to earn a weekly honor from the Association this season.

The Monarchs are on the road this week. The team faces division-leading Kane County for a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday before squaring off with Chicago in a 2023 Finals rematch Friday through Sunday.

All Monarchs games are available to watch for free at AABaseball.TV.

The Monarchs' next home game is Tuesday, June 25 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

