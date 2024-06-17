New Week, New Homestand

The Kane County Cougars host the Kansas City Monarchs and Lake Country Dockhounds this upcoming week. Learn about our unique theme nights, giveaways, and contests!

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tues. June 18 - Bark in the park: Bring your playful pup to NM field on Tuesday and participate in the pre-game dog parade! Dogs must sit in our lawn section. Game starts at 6:30 pm.

Wed. June 19 - Negro League Celebration: Step back in time and celebrate the legends of the Negro League at Wednesday's game! Bid in an auction on a game worn jersey! Game starts at 6:30 pm.

Thurs. June 20 - Cicada Night: Bug out with our historical Cicadas on Thirsty Thursday! Play video games in the Windy City Game Theater (located at KidZone), be awed by Grace Good (AGT superstar), and stay after for a post-game firework show by Pyrotecnico. First 1,500 fans will receive a Cougars fly swatter. A game worn jersey will be up for auction. Game starts at 6:30 pm.

Fri. June 21 - Swedish Days: Celebrate your Swedish pride with us, and enter our contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Sweden! Must be present at game to win. Indulge in traditional Swedish food like the Halv Special (available at Reams Sausage Cart) and wash it down with Kishwaukee Baltic Porter (located in the Beer Cave). A game worn jersey will be up for auction. Stay after the game to enjoy a post-game firework show by Pyrotecnico! Game starts at 6:30 pm.

Sat. June 22 - The Eras Night (Cougars Version): Join us for a night full of Taylor Swift! The Cougars will be wearing custom jerseys! Arrive early and catch our pre-game concert by Fearless: Taylor Swift Tribute band, located in the Yellowstone Music Garden. First 1,000 fans will receive an Eras Night t-shirt! Plus, bid in a game-worn jersey! Be sure to enter our contest for win two tickets to the Eras Tour in Indianapolis! Must be present at game to win. Stay after the game to enjoy a post-game firework show by Pyrotecnico! Game starts at 6:30 pm.

Sun. June 23 - Petting Zoo and Pony Rides: Saddle up for an adventure here at Northwestern Medicine Field! Make a new furry friend at our petting zoo and pony rides, located in KidZone! Enjoy Sunday Funday with half-priced KidZone wristbands, sponsored by Chicago Fun! Game starts at 1:00 pm.

We are giving away a trip for two to Sweden!

