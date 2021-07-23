Monarchs Add Local Kid from KCK

July 23, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, Kan. - The Monarchs didn't have to look far to add another arm to the pitching staff. RHP Brock Gilliam, who pitched for the University of Washburn earlier this season and who hails from the Kansas City area, was signed by Kansas City on Friday. Gilliam replaces LHP Carlos Diaz on the active roster.

Gilliam, 23, spent five seasons at Washburn, making 53 appearances. The right-hander was 15-14 with a 4.27 ERA in 244 â  innings. The KCK native wasn't much of a strikeout pitcher until his fifth year in college.

Coming into 2021, Gilliam hadn't struck out more than 52 in a single season. However, this year, the righty tallied career-highs in innings pitched (81), strikeouts (110), and K/9 (12.2).

With the addition, Gilliam becomes the youngest player on Kansas City's roster. He graduated from Basehor-Linwood HS in 2016.

The Monarchs take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Game 1 of a three-game set on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.